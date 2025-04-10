Prinoth unveils Panther T9r compact crawler carriers

Prinoth has launched its Panther T9r, the company’s latest offering in the compact, rotational crawler carrier market. With the new model, Prinoth said it has built upon its reputation for efficiency, safety and versatility to offer improvements in payload capacity, operator comfort and safety.

“The Panther T9r represents a major leap forward in compact crawler carrier design,” said Doug Little, director of sales – Crawler Carriers for Prinoth, Granby, Quebec, Canada. “We’ve listened to our customers and delivered a machine that not only increases productivity but also enhances operator comfort and safety.”

The Prinoth Panther T9r is the company’s latest offering in the compact, rotational crawler carrier market. (Photo: Prinoth)

Key features of the Panther T9r include:

Increased payload capacity: The T9r boasts a payload of 17,637 lb. (8,000 kg), a significant increase from its predecessor, the T7r. This enhancement allows for more efficient material transport, reducing the number of trips required on job sites.

Larger dump box: With a heaped capacity of 6.5 yd³ (5.0 m³), the T9r offers ample space for various materials, further boosting productivity.

Advanced cab design: The T9r features a completely redesigned cab, focusing on operator comfort and productivity. Cab amenities include an air-ride seat as standard, a 7-in. touchscreen display with dial job-control and engine rpm control, and cruise control for reduced operator fatigue on long hauls.

Telematics-ready: The T9r is compatible with Prinoth Connect, offering real-time fleet management capabilities, including vehicle health monitoring and maintenance scheduling.

Environmental considerations: Despite its increased capacity, the company said the T9r maintains a low ground pressure of just 5.3 psi when fully loaded, minimizing environmental impact in sensitive areas.

Powerful and efficient engine: Equipped with a Caterpillar C4.4 diesel engine rated 201 hp @ 2200 rpm, the T9r meets EPA Tier 4 final and EU Stage V emissions standards.

The company said the Panther T9r is designed for versatility across various industries, including construction, oil & gas, utilities and environmental remediation. Its combination of increased payload, advanced operator features and robust design makes it an ideal choice for projects requiring efficient material transport in challenging terrains.

Coupled with the vehicle’s telematics system, Prinoth said the built-in payload overload sensor is ideal for rental fleets, and attentive fleet managers across the board, allowing them to monitor and log where, when and if machines are being abused by overloading them in the field. A clear overload warning appears on the vehicle’s touchscreen whenever the maximum payload is exceeded. Staying within the vehicle’s 17,000-lb. payload capacity can lower total cost of ownership by reducing wear and tear on dump boxes, planetary drives, tracks and more.

“With the T9r, we’re not just launching a new vehicle; we’re setting a new standard in the compact crawler carrier market,” said Little. “This machine embodies our commitment to innovation, productivity and sustainability.”