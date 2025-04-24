Prologis launches modular EV charging platform

Prologis Mobility, a global electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure provider, announced a new heavy-duty prefabricated charging platform designed to dramatically shorten installation timelines and accelerate both temporary and permanent deployment in markets where infrastructure often lags vehicle availability.

The Prologis modular EV charging platform is designed to address grid delays. (Image: Prologis Mobility)

According to Prologis, utilities often face challenges meeting increasing electricity demands. The company’s new charging platform provides a stopgap solution for companies and municipalities looking to accelerate installation when local power connection is delayed. With add-on options such as linear generators and batteries, charging can begin well ahead of traditional utility interconnection timelines.

The turnkey solution, which is prefabricated and pre-commissioned off-site, integrates dispensers, power cabinets and smart technology into a single skid-based unit, offering flexibility, speed and scalability for fleet electrification. It provides up to 1,200kW of dyamic charging across eight ports and is megawatt charging system (MCS)-ready. The solution also offers safety features such as accelerometer-triggered safety shutoffs as well as driver conveniences like onboard Wi-Fi.

“Our customers need EV infrastructure that’s as dynamic as their operations,” said Henrik Holland, global head of Prologis Mobility. “With this platform, they can deploy quickly, adjust for seasonal demand and scale without being tied to grid or construction constraints.”

Prologis said the modular charging units simplify permitting, minimize operational impacts and allow standardized installations across the network. Finally, they allow fleets to test new routes, adapt to seasonal needs or rebalance infrastructure across regions.

The company will deploy the platform at its Vernon, Calif., public charging hub, which is scheduled to open this summer and is in a high-throughput logistics corridor in Los Angeles County.