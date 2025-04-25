Proterra unveils battery pack for Class 8 applications

Proterra, a commercial vehicle electrification technology provider, announced the launch of its H2-23 battery pack. The battery pack will make its debut at ACT Expo.

Proterra’s H2-23 battery pack has been engineered for heavy-duty truck applications. (Image: Proterra)

Engineered for Class 8 trucks and other commercial applications, the new form factor is Proterra’s most energy-dense battery pack. It has a gravimetric density of 176 Wh/kg and volumetric density of 270 Wh/L, enabling a 750 kWh energy system for Class 8 applications and up to 2 MWh of total system energy.

Proterra said the H2-23 battery pack provides an optimal balance of range, durability and performance. Additionally, the battery pack comes with software compliant to SAE J1939 and ISO26262, enhanced with improved security features.

“The new H2-23 battery pack represents more than just a technological advancement — it embodies our renewed focus on powering the shift to a sustainable future,” said Claire McConnell, chief business officer at Proterra. “We’ve created a solution that delivers unparalleled performance even in the most challenging conditions. Every mile driven with our technology helps bring our customers closer to their zero-emission goals.”

Alongside the H2-23 launch, Proterra is unveiling the Proterra Onyx series, which will include its H- and S-Series platforms.

Onyx Slate features single-layer battery configurations optimized for longer, larger commercial vehicles, offering flexible installation below or within frame rails as well as roof-mounted options.

Onyx Strata offers compact battery configurations designed to maximize energy storage in tight spaces, integrating into both on- and off-highway applications. The new H2-23 pack is part of the Onyx Strata series.