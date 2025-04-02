Proventia to present new LFP battery system at Bauma

Proventia Energy battery packs (Photo: Proventia)

Finnish tech company Proventia is to show its new Energy battery packs at Bauma. These are suitable for a series of off-road vehicles including wheel loaders, excavators and material handling equipment.

Developed in collaboration with Norwegian battery cell manufacturer Morrow Batteries, the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) tech is both robust and safe, offering a long cycle life and high thermal stability.

The LFP chemistry uses materials which are abundant, non-toxic and easily recyclable, unlike products which use either nickel or cobalt, which are both environmentally hazardous and come with ethical sourcing concerns.

The standard Proventia Energy battery pack has a width of 750 mm and a height of 170 mm across all standard sizes – length various based on the number of modules, which can be five, six, or eight units.

Both modules and packs can be connected to achieve the necessary voltage, with ranges from 190 to 1,000 V.

Proventia also has a technology center, located in Oulu, Finland, which supports simulations to assess battery suitability, integration and control during the machine design phase. This can accelerate the design process, reduce development costs and speed up market entry.

The technology center also supports development of battery hybrid poweetrains.

Visitors to Bauma can see Proventia battery products, together with the company’s emissions control and thermal management systems, at Hall A4, Stand 105.