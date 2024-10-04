Purigo crop sprayer offers improved performance

Purigo positions sprayers close to crops (Photo: Hada)

South Korean robotics specialist Hada has released details of its new Purigo orchard spraying robot.

According to material distributed by the company, the Purigo orchard spraying robot is ‘a revolutionary product that has redefined the conventional 500-liter engine-powered sprayers which have seen no technological advancements for 20 years’.

The new machine is said to perform equivalent spraying tasks using just 15.1% of the power (59.5 kW for conventional sprayers, 9 kW for Purigo).

This should help users to achieve new levels of sustainability while transitioning to the eco-friendly electric tech.

The energy saving is achieved using two engineering innovations. First, the robot’s design reduces the distance between the spray nozzles and crop, reducing the required power.

Second, the conventional fossil-fuel based powertrain is replaced by an electric sprayer, cutting overall weight from 1,395 kg to 705 kg.

Compact size gives Purigo ease of access (Photo: Hada)

The overall design has been reduced by 17%, in large part through removal of the operator’s seat. Front and rear cameras support remote operation, while ultrasonic and collision sensors are also mounted front and rear to help prevent accidents.

With a 500-liter tank, the sprayer can operate continuously for up to five hours. Close-range spraying also delivers reduced chemical drift and improves cost effectiveness.

Purigo is compatible with most diluted pesticides (including water-soluble and suspension concentrates), except for solid formulations such as GM.

Demonstrations of the Purigo sprayer are set to be held at the Daegu International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition, from 30 October, and also at CES 2025.