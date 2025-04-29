Range Energy, Thermo King expand collaboration

Range’s electric-powered trailer platform with Thermo King’s trailer refrigeration unit. (Photo: Thermo King/Range Energy)

Range Energy announced the expansion of its collaboration with Thermo King, a provider of sustainable transport temperature control solutions, to further drive the commercialization of electric refrigerated trailers in the Americas. This progression builds on the success of the initial collaboration announced in May 2024, which integrated Thermo King’s hybrid trailer refrigeration units (TRUs) and electric TRUs with Range Energy’s eTrailer System that transforms large diesel trucks to hybrid-electric. The two companies are broadening their efforts to establish a comprehensive go-to-market strategy, including joint sales, distribution, installation and service initiatives.

Successful customer pilots and public demonstrations of the Thermo King/Range solution exceeded expectations, Range said. The companies’ joint sales and marketing efforts will utilize Thermo King’s extensive dealer network, including training, dealer demonstrations, and leverage the dealer footprint to reach a broader customer base.

The collaboration will also support installation and integration of Range systems onto customer trailers and work to provide seamless compatibility with Thermo King TRUs across the Americas. To further support customers, the dealer network will also provide regular maintenance for Range systems to ensure reliable service throughout the lifecycle of the electric trailers.