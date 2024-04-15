RB Global exec to cover North American used equipment market

RB Global could be called a “giant” of the global auction industry. It is an omnichannel marketplace whose brands include such household names as leading auctioneering firm Ritchie Bros.; global digital marketplace IAA; end-to-end asset management provider Rouse Services; technology platform SmartEquip, and others. Through its auction sites in 13 countries and digital platform, RB Global serves customers in more than 170 countries across a variety of asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining and agriculture.

Tara Stryker, vice president, RB Global

Part of the executive team managing operations at RB Global is Tara Stryker, vice president with responsibility for Strategic Accounts in the OEM and Insurance spaces as well as the Buyer Demand sales groups. Stryker has over 20 years of experience in the heavy construction and manufacturing industry.

Stryker will be sharing her knowledge of the North American used equipment market at this year’s Off-Highway Conference, which is being held in partnership with the sixth annual Power Progress Summit (formerly Diesel Progress Summit), October 1-2, 2024, at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill.

The Off-Highway Conference will be presented by Off-Highway Research, KHL Group’s industry leading data and research firm covering the global off-highway equipment markets. OHR will deliver state of the industry reports, both regional and global, and examine how alternative energy solutions will factor into the market outlook.

The Power Progress Summit will include presentations focused on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies. This year’s theme, “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization” also brings in conversations related to automation and autonomy, connectivity, artificial intelligence and more in relation to their role in accelerating strategies to deliver more efficient and lower/zero-carbon solutions.

In addition, the Summit will recognize excellence in product design, development and innovation with the annual Power Progress Summit Awards, which are now open for entry through July 1.

To learn more or to register to attend, visit PowerProgressSummit.com.