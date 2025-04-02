Rehlko appoints Quinn president of Clarke Energy

Kyle Quinn (Photo: Rehlko)

Rehlko announced the appointment of Kyle Quinn as president of the Clarke Energy business. It is a planned succession to replace Jamie Clarke, who has retired.

Quinn brings over 20 years of experience in legal and commercial roles with a proven track record of over 12 years at Clarke Energy. Rehlko cited his strategic leadership and down-to-earth management style as being pivotal in expanding his role within the company in recent years.

“Kyle’s collaborative approach and deep understanding of business operations is instrumental in driving continued success and ensuring we meet the needs of our customers while striving for new heights,” said Brian Melka, president and CEO of Rehlko

In his new role, Quinn will focus on driving the business forward in this next phase of growth. His vision for the future includes leveraging cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices to meet the evolving needs of the energy sector, Rehlko said.

“I am excited to lead Clarke Energy into its next chapter, building on the strong foundation laid before me and driving the company towards new heights of success and innovation,” Quinn said.