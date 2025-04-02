ReVolt signs first trucking fleet partner to adopt hybrid-electric vehicles

ReVolt’s hybrid-electric technology. (Image: ReVolt)

ReVolt Motors announced that specialized transportation provider Page Trucking has signed on as the first fleet customer to adopt ReVolt Motors’ extended-range hybrid-electric truck. ReVolt will initially deliver five Peterbilt 579 trucks equipped with ReVolt’s dual power system, with an additional 15 units set to follow. ReVolt’s solution offers approximately 40 percent fuel savings and emissions reductions in targeted applications.

“Our industry is undergoing a major transition, and fleet owners need practical solutions that make financial sense while reducing our environmental impact,” said Dan Titus, CEO of Page Trucking. “ReVolt’s hybrid drivetrain lowers our fuel costs, providing our drivers with a powerful and efficient truck, all without the need for expensive charging infrastructure or worrying about state compliance mandates. The reduced emissions also enable our customers to reduce their Scope 2 emissions.”

A Peterbilt 579 equipped with ReVolt’s hybrid-electric technology. (Photo: ReVolt)

ReVolt’s drivetrain is built for heavy-duty hauling, delivering 670 hp and 3,500 lb.-ft of torque. Unlike fully electric trucks, which ReVolt said rely on an inadequate national charging infrastructure and face range limitations, the company’s fuel-agnostic system integrates a compact generator that continuously charges high-capacity batteries. This allows trucks to maintain a 1,200-mile range without plugging into an electric vehicle (EV) charger.

With a fleet of approximately 500 trucks, Page Trucking has served a diverse range of industries in North America for over 50 years, including agriculture, hazardous materials and bulk commodities.

“By working with experienced fleet operators like Page, we’re building a better truck that delivers a superior driving experience,” said Gus Gardner, CEO of ReVolt Motors.