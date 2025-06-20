Responsive Image Banner

Rolls-Royce Power Systems extends Stratmann’s contract

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

20 June 2025

Jörg Stratmann. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

The Rolls-Royce Power Systems supervisory board has extended Jörg Stratmann’s contract as chairman of the board of management until Nov. 14, 2027, emphasizing continuity in the company’s leadership.

“Dr. Jörg Stratmann leads Rolls-Royce Power Systems with a results-oriented approach and has shaped the strategic positioning with a steady and consistent hand,” said Jasmin Staiblin, chairwoman of the supervisory board of Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

Thomas Bittelmeyer, deputy chairman of the supervisory board, added, “The extension of Dr. Jörg Stratmann’s contract is a signal of stability in a phase of change.”

“In the past two-and-a-half years, we have realigned Rolls-Royce Power Systems strategically, implemented numerous performance-enhancing measures and achieved record results, significantly advancing the company,” Stratmann said. “I look forward to continuing this journey.”

