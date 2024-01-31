Rolls-Royce updates MTU Series 1600 diesel engine sets

The new generation of the 12-cylinder MTU Series 1600 Gx1 features increased power density and the ability to reduce its carbon footprint through the use of renewable diesel, Rolls-Royce Power Systems announced.

The Series 1600 Gx1 has increased engine performance by up to 49% compared to the previous model. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

Engine performance has been increased by up to 49% compared to the previous model through increased displacement and the addition of a new turbocharger system and a renewed injection system. The engines are designed to deliver full power even at high ambient temperatures, high humidity and under difficult environmental conditions. As a result, Rolls-Royce said the 12V1600 Gx1 is able to offer the highest power density in its power class and optimal load acceptance.

The new Series 1600 is suited for power generation in critical applications such as data centers, airports and hospitals, as well as for power plants in regions without a connection to the public grid, such as remote construction sites or mines. The engines meet the requirements of Performance Class G3 and exceed the requirements of ISO 8528 Power Ratings for Emergency Standby Power (ESP) and Prime Power (PRP) with load factors of up to 100% for data centers. In addition, the engines and gensets meet the stringent resilience requirements for Tier III and Tier IV data centers.

In combination with renewable energies and battery storage, the gen-set’s low-load capability also makes it a reliable and robust power generator in self-sufficient microgrids, the company added.

All Series 1600 mtu engines are approved for use of synthetic diesel fuels in accordance with the EN15940 standard, including renewable diesel fuel or hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). The use of drop-in fuel renewable diesel can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90% (depending on the production process and source material) compared to fossil diesel, said Rolls-Royce.

The 12V1600 60 Hz gen-set rated 680- to 900-kW electrical output has been available since the end of 2023. As of January 2024, Rolls-Royce said it has received orders for 22 units for a variety of emergency standby applications including a high-rise luxury apartment complex, a waste water treatment plant, a police department and a ski resort.

The 50-Hz version with an electrical output of 600 to 800 kWe (750 to 1,000 kVA) will follow soon. In addition, the 50-Hz and 60-Hz engines in a power range from 660- to 996-kW mechanical output will be sold to independent OEMs for integration into their own gen-set designs.

Rolls-Royce has also developed a new overhaul solution for existing 10V and 12V mtu Series 1600 engines intended to extend the engine’s service life by up to 6,000 operating hours with no need to remove and reinstall the engine – only to replace certain components – for minimal downtime.