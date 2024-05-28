Roth Hydraulics expands to U.S.
28 May 2024
Accumulator specialist has acquired SFP Hydraulics
Roth Hydraulics, a manufacturer of hydraulic accumulator systems from Biedenkopf-Eckelshausen, Germany, has acquired SFP Hydraulics Inc., an established supplier of bladder, piston and diaphragm accumulators.
“Thanks to the expertise of its employees and in a large market, particularly in North America, the company has very positive expectations for the future,” said Christin Roth-Jäger, CEO of the Roth Industries Group, which includes Roth Hydraulics.
Located in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas, SFP was founded in 2014 and reportedly initiated the change in its ownership structure.
“Due to extremely good prospects, SFP decided to bring a strong partner into the company in order to put the expected growth on a solid economic basis,” said Roth-Jäger.
Roth Hydraulics said it was chosen quickly.
“As a market companion, we know the company, its capabilities and the management level well,” said Frank Fuchs, managing director of Roth Hydraulics. “It became clear from the very first discussions that the Roth family business and SFP Hydraulics share the same values, ideas and convictions.”
The merger was expected to bring advantages for both partners in many respects. For example, Roth Hydraulics’ product range complements SFP’s portfolio.
“Both companies are specialists in hydraulic accumulator systems,” said Fuchs. “The merger makes us a global partner for global customers with production and sales locations in the USA, China and Germany. This will strengthen our competitiveness in the long term and open up opportunities for us, which will also benefit the existing site in Houston, Texas, and the Biedenkopf-Eckelshausen site.”
Roth said SFP Hydraulics would continue to operate under its own name and with its own logo for the “time being.” The operational management will remain as before.
“In Germany as in the USA, the companies are led by experienced, motivated managers with integrity,” said Roth-Jäger, “with excellent management teams and great prospects, we look forward to taking the next steps together.”
Roth Industries GmbH & Co. KG has around 1,400 employees worldwide.
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now