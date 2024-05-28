Roth Hydraulics expands to U.S.

Roth Hydraulics, a manufacturer of hydraulic accumulator systems from Biedenkopf-Eckelshausen, Germany, has acquired SFP Hydraulics Inc., an established supplier of bladder, piston and diaphragm accumulators.

“Thanks to the expertise of its employees and in a large market, particularly in North America, the company has very positive expectations for the future,” said Christin Roth-Jäger, CEO of the Roth Industries Group, which includes Roth Hydraulics.

Located in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas, SFP was founded in 2014 and reportedly initiated the change in its ownership structure.

“Due to extremely good prospects, SFP decided to bring a strong partner into the company in order to put the expected growth on a solid economic basis,” said Roth-Jäger.

Roth Hydraulics said it was chosen quickly.

Managing Director Frank Fuchs (front, third from right) and Roth Industries’ General Counsel Matthias Jäger (back, fourth from right) brought the picture, which can be seen at many Roth locations worldwide as a symbol of corporate values and diversity, to the inaugural visit to the new Roth Hydraulics subsidiary SFP Hydraulics in Texas. (Photo: Roth Hydraulics)

“As a market companion, we know the company, its capabilities and the management level well,” said Frank Fuchs, managing director of Roth Hydraulics. “It became clear from the very first discussions that the Roth family business and SFP Hydraulics share the same values, ideas and convictions.”

The merger was expected to bring advantages for both partners in many respects. For example, Roth Hydraulics’ product range complements SFP’s portfolio.

“Both companies are specialists in hydraulic accumulator systems,” said Fuchs. “The merger makes us a global partner for global customers with production and sales locations in the USA, China and Germany. This will strengthen our competitiveness in the long term and open up opportunities for us, which will also benefit the existing site in Houston, Texas, and the Biedenkopf-Eckelshausen site.”

Roth said SFP Hydraulics would continue to operate under its own name and with its own logo for the “time being.” The operational management will remain as before.

“In Germany as in the USA, the companies are led by experienced, motivated managers with integrity,” said Roth-Jäger, “with excellent management teams and great prospects, we look forward to taking the next steps together.”

Roth Industries GmbH & Co. KG has around 1,400 employees worldwide.