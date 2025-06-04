Sensirion partners with Sintropy.ai

Sensirion, a maker of high-precision environmental and flow sensor solutions, announced its collaboration with Sintropy.ai, a start-up focused on automation and AI-driven solutions. Facilitated by Italian distributor Repcom, Sensirion said the partnership will redefine data collection and automation capabilities across various industries.

Image: Vittaya_25 via Adobe Stock

Established through the R&D engineering expertise at Centri Medici Santagostino in Milan, Italy, Sintropy.ai is dedicated to leveraging high-quality data for advanced automation and AI applications. Producing such data requires reliable, versatile and precise sensors.

After extensive research and testing of various sensor brands and chips, Sintropy.ai identified Sensirion as the right choice for its solutions.

Sensirion said many companies face barriers to adopting smart solutions due to high costs and complexity. By integrating high-quality Sensirion sensors into competitively priced devices, Sintropy.ai can deliver powerful tools that connect to cloud and on-premises systems and enable real-time data collection,automation and enhanced operational efficiency.

“At Sintropy.ai, we believe that high-quality data is the foundation for automation and AI-driven ecosystems,” said Andrea Codini, CEO and co-founder at Sintropy.ai. “Sensirion’s sensors offer the accuracy and reliability we need to power our innovative solutions.”

The collaboration among Sensirion, Sintropy.ai and Repcom represents a significant step forward in making AI-powered automation more accessible and efficient, Sensirion said. By integrating Sensirion’s components into innovative products, Sintropy.ai allows businesses to access smart solutions that are affordable, scalable,and easy to implement.