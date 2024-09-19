Siemens eMobility presents advanced charging solutions

Siemens eMobility and Heliox are exhibiting together at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, Germany, showing a comprehensive portfolio that includes hardware, software, services and complete solutions. It is the first joint exhibition for the two companies since Siemens AG announced the acquisition of Heliox, a specialist in eBus and eTruck fast charging solutions, in January of this year.

Siemens eMobility and Heliox showed solutions for depot and fleet charging. (Photo: Siemens)

With the acquisition, Siemens eMobility said it has significantly enhanced its IoT product portfolio and digitalization offerings, strengthening its position in depot and fleet charging by enabling flexible implementation of large and complex projects.

At IAA Transportation, the company showcased its latest charging technologies, including the Megawatt Charging System (MCS) prototype, which delivers a 1-MW charge. The SICHARGE D 400, a DC fast charging compact charger with power up to 400 kW, features liquid-cooled cables, dynamic power distribution and high efficiency.

Siemens cited software solutions that can support efficient management of depots and fleets. For example, DepotFinity maximizes battery-powered kilometers, lowers operating costs and integrates smoothly into existing depots, the company stated. Siemens eMobility also offers services such as remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and comprehensive training.

The Depot360 portfolio was launched to the German market at IAA Transportation, including Depot360 CaaS (Charging-as-a-Service) and Managed Services. Depot360 CaaS can provide a turnkey solution including consultation, financing, depot design, construction, commissioning and operations management. The service provides 24/7 active monitoring, an AI-driven platform and onsite services. It is also available in the U.S., Canada, France, the UK and Norway.

Other news noted by the company includes the signing of a global framework agreement with E.ON Drive Infrastructure to expand the E.ON public charging network. The agreement includes SICHARGE D fast charging stations and backend access via Sifinity Control, which the company said would maximize reliability and availability for E.ON customers.

In addition, Siemens AG Austria and OMV Downstream GmbH have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reduce CO2 emissions in heavy transport and logistics. The partnership aims to implement solutions for the electrification of vehicle depots, addressing current and future mobility needs.