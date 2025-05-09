SSA Marine reaches cargo handling equipment milestone

Marine terminal operator SSA Marine has transitioned its 44-unit forklift fleet at an international fruit terminal to battery-electric. (Photo: SSA Marine)

SSA Marine, an independent marine terminal operator, said it has completed the transition of its fleet of 44 small-capacity and heavy-duty forklifts at Berth 55 at the Port of Los Angeles from propane-fueled to battery-electric powered. Berth 55 is the first of SSA Marine’s terminals to fully transition to zero-emissions cargo-handling equipment in its operations.

The battery-electric vehicle deployment at Berth 55, an international fruit terminal where SSA Marine has been operating since the 1980s, includes 12 heavy-duty 10,000 lb. Hyster forklifts and 32 3,000 lb. Hyster forklifts. SSA Marine estimates this initiative will reduce propane fuel consumption at Berth 55 by nearly 44,000 gal. each year, as well as reduce tailpipe CO2 emissions by approximately 264 metric tons annually.

“Achieving this sustainability milestone at Berth 55 reinforces SSA Marine’s commitment to environmental responsibility, operational efficiency, and innovation, not just in breakbulk, but across our operations,” said Meghan Weinman, vice president of sustainability at SSA Marine. “We are proud to partner with the Port of Los Angeles on this ambitious project and we’re confident that Berth 55 will serve as a blueprint for future initiatives.”

The project is the result of a three-year collaborative effort between SSA Marine, the Port of Los Angeles, and other stakeholders.

“SSA Marine has been a longtime tenant at the Port of Los Angeles and their work facilitating the arrival of fruits from South America during our winter months is very important for Southern California and the region,” said Michael DiBernardo, deputy executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. “Our goal for the Port of Los Angeles is to be emissions free with our yard equipment by 2030 and, as a result of this initiative, SSA Marine has completed that goal five years ahead of schedule, which we appreciate.”

SSA Marine said it will continue to test and deploy hybrid and zero-emissions equipment across its global operations. With a fully battery-electric forklift fleet and charging infrastructure in place, the company said it expects Berth 55 to serve as a model for the successful implementation of future zero-emissions initiatives across the maritime and logistics sectors.

It has operations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America and Asia.