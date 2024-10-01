Stellar debuts aluminum mechanic truck at MINExpo

At MINExpo 2024 in Las Vegas, Stellar Industries debuted the TMAX 3T Aluminum Mechanic Truck, an aluminum variation of the company’s steel TMAX Tandem Axle Mechanic Truck, which the company said is suited to the demanding conditions of mining operations, construction sites and more.

The TMAX 3T Aluminum Mechanic Truck. (Photo: Stellar Industries)

Weighing in 7,714 lbs. - 1,578 lb. less than its steel counterpart - the TMAX 3T Aluminum Mechanic Truck is for chassis of 54,000-lb. GVWR and up. It offers an increased payload capacity, greater corrosion resistance and extruded top rail to ease mounting. A robust steel crane compartment and torsion box are designed to withstand tough environments.

Also on display was the TM16160/28000 Large OTR Tire Service Truck, engineered to meet the demands of large-scale mining and construction operations. The rugged truck has a 20-ft. body for tire transport, ample compartments for tool storage and is equipped with the Stellar 110P, a two-stage, hydraulic-driven, air-cooled compressor that delivers 110 cfm at 175 psi.

The TM16160/28000 Large OTR Tire Service Truck. (Photo: Stellar Industries)

The unit’s modified A-frame stabilizer design combines traditional A-frame stabilizers with out-and-down style outriggers. Dual cylinders and modified geometry provide enhanced stability at various widths, which Stellar said ensures optimal performance on uneven terrain.

The tire manipulator on the TM16160/28000 offers +80° to -24° of articulation and 315° rotation. Continuous rotating pads and a clamping width of 158 in. allow it to handle tire and rim combinations up to 16,500 lb., while its parallelogram design accommodates tires as small as 40 in.