Stiesdal Hydrogen, Danfoss partner on electrolyzer production

Danfoss Heat Exchangers and Denmark-based climate technology company Stiesdal Hydrogen announced the signing of a commercial agreement on hydrogen electrolyzer production – a signal of the companies’ readiness to introduce an advanced hydrogen electrolyzer solution based on heat exchanger design to the market, the announcement stated.

Stiesdal Hydrogen and Danfoss Heat Exchangers signed the agreement at Danfoss’ premises in Kolding, Denmark. (Photo: Danfoss)

The companies have jointly developed a new and scalable solution for the core component of Stiesdal Hydrogen’s electrolyzer, referred to as an electrolysis cell stack.

“Together, we have achieved a milestone in re-engineering one of the core components of alkaline electrolysis. The result is an electrolyzer that integrates well with renewable energy sources and allows for cost-efficient green hydrogen production,” said Bo Birkemose, head of Strategic Partnering, Stiesdal. “Looking ahead, we see green hydrogen production as a cornerstone in stabilizing and balancing the global energy supply.”

Leveraging Danfoss’s experience in customized plates and welding, the prototype was designed and tested, and now the first electrolyzer production versions are successfully operating at a combined biogas and PtX (Power-to-X) plant in Denmark. At the plant, green hydrogen is combined with surplus CO2 from biogas to deliver methane gas.

Now, the two companies are ready to launch the electrolyzer to more markets and industries.

“I am truly impressed by the groundbreaking solution developed by Stiesdal Hydrogen. Our heat exchanger design, a core competency of Danfoss, fits right into Stiesdal’s needs for an energy-efficient electrolyzer,” Dennis Appel, senior vice president, Danfoss Heat Exchangers, stated. “With our recent commercial agreement in place, we are ready to take hydrogen production and power-to-x to new heights as a key solution across hard-to-abate industry sectors.”