Stihl summer camp drives interest in STEM education

Stihl Inc.’s annual Manufacturing Technology Summer Camp recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Held at the company’s manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach, Va., from July 23 – 26, 30 high school students were on hand to receive science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning experiences under the theme of “Innovation Amplified.”

The free program provided those students with valuable hands-on experience in process planning, budgeting and product quality, Stihl said, all while emphasizing hard work and collaboration.

The Stihl Manufacturing Technology Summer Camp was held this year in late July at the company’s Virginia Beach, Va., facility. (Photo: Stihl)

The students were grouped into teams that designed and built Bluetooth speakers using Stihl components. It was an approach that Stihl said encouraged teamwork while embracing a competitive spirit.

“This camp not only promotes local manufacturing but also introduces students to STEM career opportunities they might not otherwise explore or fully understand,” said Courtney Addison, senior manager of talent development at Stihl. “By immersing themselves in how Stihl Inc. operates, students gain valuable insights that can guide their pursuit of careers in manufacturing.”

Addison said some former campers have gone on to major in engineering, with others having chosen a more hands-on path through Stihl’s apprenticeship program.

In a video Stihl produced about the event, camper Lucy Johnson said the camp was a time in which she could determine if manufacturing was something she enjoyed. She said she did while also learning about the value of working with a team.

“I’ve always thought that I can do everything by myself,” Johnson said. “That’s a mindset that I used to have where I was like, I can just do everything better than other people. But during this camp, I realized that I can’t do it without other people’s help. It’s not a one-man job. You need a lot of people to do individual parts that they’re really good at.”

Camper Rian Desai echoed Johnson’s sentiment, saying he learned “how we need to work with everybody’s strengths in a team, and that’s how you can make a really successful team.”

On the final day, the teams tested their manufacturing acumen in a competition before a panel of local judges. These included Michael Berlucchi, Virginia Beach city councilman; Kathy Byron, deputy commissioner, External Affairs at Virginia Works; and Towuanna Porter Brannon, president of Virginia Peninsula Community College.

Members of the winning team, Team Lorange — BellaGrace Chavez, Caleb Deaver, Jordyn Espy, Lily Jones, Joseph O’Neal and Namish Shah — were awarded $1,000 in scholarships and named 2024 Manufacturing Technology Summer Camp champions.

On its website, Stihl said the company funds the scholarships along with other supporters, such as automation technology company Festo and ECPI University.

