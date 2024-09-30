SulNOx diesel fuel additive returns favourable results

Generator and fuel tank in SulNOx performance test (Photo: SulNOx)

SulNOx, a UK-based greentech company, has reported the test results of using its SulNOxEco diesel conditioner in a gen set.

Over the five-week testing period, a 100 kVA generator was operated at a continuous 80% load capacity. Conducted at a controlled site, the test was independently monitored by Templant Group, with SulNOx personnel only on hand as observers.

Templant arranged fuel deliveries for the test and also applied the SulNOxEco product at a 1:2000 ratio. They also monitored the load, gen set status and fuel consumption.

Over the test, a reduction in fuel consumption of 14.5% was reported. Emissions were also reduced: CO2 (-26.7%); SOx (-63%); NOx (-14%); CO (-7%); and Particulates, PM 10 and PM 2.5 (-96%).

Commenting on the generator study results, SulNOx CEO Ben Richardson said: “These are among [our] most meaningful results to date and a reaffirmation of testimonials reported by clients globally. A generator, unlike a ship or truck, has no external influences (eg. tide, fuel types or driving style), therefore we are demonstrating the true effectiveness of SulNOxEco as an instant and meaningful solution to the climate crisis.”

According to material provided by SulNOx, the product increases combustion efficiency and fuel economy through four mechanisms.

In the first instance, emulsifiers promote the secondary atomisation of the diesel fuel, improving combustion and reducing particulate matter. This release of oxygen aids more complete combustion. Third, the products act as a detergent, decarbonising engine components. And lastly, the product improves overall lubricity, helping to reduce friction.

These combine to improve the overall burn profile and deliver more complete and efficient combustion, while improved lubricity supports reduced engine wear and reduced maintenance costs.

SulNOx is produced by Nouryon BV (formerly Akzo Nobel). In addition to gen sets, the product is said to be suitable for bunkered diesel fuel storage, together with various other on- and off-highway and marine applications.