T Bros renewable diesel depot coming to SoCal

T Bros Oil & Gas Co. announced that the grand opening of its bulk renewable diesel depot in Barstow, Calif., is set for this summer. The company said the facility marks a transformative step for sustainable logistics and economic growth within the Southern California transportation corridor.

The loading racks at the new renewable diesel depot. (Image: T Bros Oil & Gas Co./PR Newswire)

The T Bros depot aligns with the Barstow International Gateway (BIG) project, a $1.5 billion, 4,800-acre rail yard, intermodal facility and logistics park set to begin construction in late 2026. By launching ahead of BIG, T Bros said the depot proactively addresses the anticipated surge in clean fuel demand driven by this development. Its location near I-15 and Highway 58 integrates with Barstow’s 2048 Growth Plan, which prioritizes industrial development in this corridor, the company said.

The depot is engineered for high-volume wholesale distribution, initially offering conventional ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) through the Kinder Morgan pipeline this summer. The facility will open with two loading racks, expanding to six by the end of 2025.

By late 2025, a “mini-refinery” will be added to the facility to produce renewable diesel. It will be a new type of fuel refinery that introduces a new paradigm to the fuel industry. T Bros said the equipment will be safe to run without dangerous chemicals, and no pollution will escape the machine to air, water or the ground. The company said the equipment can also scale to any desired throughput.

“This depot is a cornerstone of sustainable commerce,” said Timothy Wetzel, CTO for T Bros. “It supports the growth driven by the Barstow International Gateway while enabling businesses to achieve environmental and operational excellence.”