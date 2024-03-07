Twin Disc to acquire Katsa Oy

Twin Disc, Inc., a Milwaukee,, Wis.-based manufacturer of marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Katsa Oy, a European manufacturer of power transmission components and gearboxes.

Headquartered in Tampere, Finland, Katsa designs and manufactures custom-designed gearboxes and power transmission components. (Photo: Twin Disc)

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Tampere, Finland, Katsa designs and manufactures custom gearboxes and power transmission components for the industrial and marine markets for a range of end-use applications. It also provides aftersales services, including spare part deliveries, reverse engineering, gearbox, refurbishment and modernizations. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, Katsa delivered approximately €33 million in revenue.

The acquisition of Katsa Oy will broaden Twin Disc’s global reach through further expansion into growing European markets, the company said, while adding complementary products to grow its offerings in the industrial, marine and hybrid/electrification space. Twin Disc’s global sales and service network will in turn allow for growth in Katsa sales outside its current markets.

“Katsa Oy is a well-established business with a solid reputation for quality in addition to its strong in-house manufacturing and engineering capabilities,” said John H. Batten, president and CEO of Twin Disc. “This acquisition is an excellent opportunity to expand Twin Disc’s global presence, leveraging Katsa’s longstanding relationships with leading European OEMs to introduce our portfolio into new, growing markets.

“We look forward to welcoming the Katsa team to Twin Disc,” he added, “and are confident in our ability to work together to drive sustained growth while solidifying our position as a leading provider of hybrid and electrification solutions.”

Tomi Koskinen, CEO of Katsa Oy, said his company is excited to join Twin Disc “which can provide synergies and new products to create new growth opportunities for Katsa.” Koskinen will continue to lead Katsa following completion of the acquisition and expand existing partnerships with customers “to position the business for long-term success under the Twin Disc brand.”

The all-cash transaction valued at €21 million (approximately $23 million USD) is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.