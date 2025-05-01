U Power Tech shows three purpose-built EV products at ACT Expo

U Power Tech, a global provider of smart electric vehicle solutions, showcased its lineup of urban logistics and specialty electric vehicle (EV) platforms at ACT Expo.

U Power Tech introduced the UP Van, UP Chassis Cab and UP Chassis at ACT Expo. (Photo: U Power Tech)

At ACT Expo, U Power Tech introduced three purpose-built products: the UP Van, UP Chassis Cab and UP Chassis.

Engineered for last-mile delivery, the UP Van is designed for energy efficiency, offering extended range, reduced energy consumption and optimized cargo space. U Power said it supports logistics providers in reducing operational costs and improving productivity in urban settings.

The UP Chassis Cab allows for upfitting. It meets European crash standards, providing safety and compliance while offering businesses a flexible solution for rapid fleet electrification.

Finally, U Power called the UP Chassis a versatile platform built for various duty cycles and applications, enabling fully electric, purpose-built solutions for commercial and fleet customers.

U Power said all its products include electric and intelligent capabilities, offering commercial vehicle operators customizable electrification solutions.

Drawing on innovation from Silicon Valley and supply-chain resources from China, U Power Tech is strategically expanding into North America. The company has established a global value chain covering key EV components, including batteries, motors and controls. It currently delivers products in North America, Europe and Africa.

U Power Tech is advancing EV development through its skateboard chassis technology, shifting from traditional single-model production to shared-platform development in order to change how commercial vehicles are built, scaled, and electrified.