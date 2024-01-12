Vermeer VXT600 vacuum excavator weighs less, carries more
12 January 2024
T.J. Steele, product manager, Vermeer, spoke with Power Progress’ Becky Schultz about the features of the second-generation VXT600 vacuum excavator, including reduced weight and improved overall weight distribution, simplified controls, added spoils capacity and more.
