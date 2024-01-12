Related Articles
Caterpillar collaborates on electrified powertrain prototype
Vermeer vacuum excavators set the stage
Palmer Johnson acquires Continental Engines
Two more Volvo Electric models approved for UK grant programme
Charlie Patterson becomes Skyjack president

Vermeer VXT600 vacuum excavator weighs less, carries more

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

12 January 2024

T.J. Steele, product manager, Vermeer, spoke with Power Progress’ Becky Schultz about the features of the second-generation VXT600 vacuum excavator, including reduced weight and improved overall weight distribution, simplified controls, added spoils capacity and more.

In-Ground Construction Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Other Off-Highway
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now