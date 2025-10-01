Related Articles
VIDEO: First-order Customer, Sales Team Discuss Cummins S17 Centum Gen-set

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

01 October 2025

At the Cummins Seymour Engine Plant in Seymour, Ind., Power Progress Editor Becky Schultz spoke with Michael Murry, sales director, and Joseph Birsdall, senior sales executive, Southern United States, Power Generation business at Cummins, about the new S17 Centum generator set and the S17 engine. Joining them was Ed Droger, assistant to the CEO at Gaylor Electric, the first-order customer of the S17 Centum gen-set, to discuss his company’s partnership with Cummins and the specific need the new gen-set was able to fill.

Cummins Gaylor Electric Cummins Seymour Engine Plant Power Generation business first-order customer partnership Michael Murry Joseph Birsdall Ed Droger S17 Centum generator set S17 engine Seymour, Ind. Southern United States

