VIDEO: FPT Industrial Takes Packager Approach to Supplying Engines

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

21 February 2024

At PowerGen International, Braden Cammauf, Vice President NAFTA at FPT Industrial, spoke with Power Progress’ Becky Schultz about the company’s packager-style approach to supplying engine solutions to its customers and what that means in terms of getting their products to market. He also addressed what may lie ahead for the technology FPT delivers to its customers in the power generation and other markets.

Interviews & Profiles Power Technology Power System Power Generation Technology Packagers Internal Combustion
