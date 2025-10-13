[VIDEO] Technology and Capabilities Behind Caterpillar’s Energy Storage Systems
13 October 2025
At a recent Caterpillar Electric Power media event held in Irving, Texas, Bryan Snyder, controls engineering manager at Caterpillar, discussed the technology behind the company’s battery energy storage systems (BESS), their capabilities and the range of applications, including low-load gen-set applications, grid forming for renewable energy and even microgrid and power grid support.
