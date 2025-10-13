Related Articles
[VIDEO] Technology and Capabilities Behind Caterpillar’s Energy Storage Systems

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

13 October 2025

At a recent Caterpillar Electric Power media event held in Irving, Texas, Bryan Snyder, controls engineering manager at Caterpillar, discussed the technology behind the company’s battery energy storage systems (BESS), their capabilities and the range of applications, including low-load gen-set applications, grid forming for renewable energy and even microgrid and power grid support.

