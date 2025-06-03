Voith Turbo celebrates 50 years in U.S.

Global technology company Voith Turbo recently celebrated its 50th anniversary of the company operating in the United States.

Voith Turbo hosted a celebration in York, Pa. to honor the company’s history in the U.S. (Photo: Voith Turbo)

Founded in 1867, the family-owned Voith Group has around 22,000 employees, sales of $5.6 billion and locations in over 60 countries worldwide. The Group’s Voith Turbo division began U.S. operations in 1975 in Appleton, Wis., then moved to Allendale, N.J. in 1979. In 1987, it relocated to its current headquarters in York, Penn.

As Voith Turbo’s operations continued to grow over the decades, additional workshop locations were opened in Sacramento, Calif., and Houston, Texas. Most recently in 2024, the York location celebrated a $6 million workshop expansion driven by an increase in rail business.

Today, Voith Turbo’s U.S. operations specialize in the design, assembly and service of high-performance power transmission equipment and solutions for a range of industries, including power, oil and gas, energy, mining, commercial vehicles, rail, and marine.

To mark its decades in the U.S., the company hosted a special celebration in York to honor the company’s history and recognize the employees who have made it possible.

“A 50-year celebration is a rare moment to pause and recognize the collective contributions that have brought us to this moment,” said Ralf Dreckmann, president of Voith Turbo, North America. “We want to thank our employees for their loyalty, hard work and shared vision as well as our customers who make our business possible. Our 50 years of success sends a powerful message about Voith Turbo’s dedication to operating in the U.S.”