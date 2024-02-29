Volvo, Mack Trucks bring electrification to South Florida firm

Volvo’s EC230 electric excavator uses a 264-kWh capacity battery, with a battery voltage of 600V. (Photo: KHL Staff)

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) and Mack Trucks recently delivered on- and off-road electric equipment to Coastal Waste & Recycling, a privately owned, locally operated Florida-based solid waste disposal and recycling company with 25 locations in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The company operates more than 700 vehicles.

Coastal Waste & Recycling is piloting a 23-ton EC230 Electric excavator from Volvo CE that will work at a Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) located north of Miami, where Coastal receives and sorts recyclables. The medium-sized excavator is performing the same work as its equivalent diesel model, the EC220EL, feeding material into a sorting line, Volvo stated. It is estimated to achieve a 60% to 70% reduction in energy running costs.

The EC230 Electric has been in testing with other companies in North America over the past year and is expected to be commercially available later in 2024.

“Coastal Waste & Recycling has been a great partner and has always been interested in any new technology they can incorporate to drive efficiency and excellence throughout their operations,” said Martin Mattsson, director of Key Account Sales – Waste and Recycling, Volvo CE. “Testing this electric excavator directly against its conventional equivalent will teach us a lot.”

Coastal Waste & Recycling also took delivery of a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle that will operate in residential and certain specialized commercial applications in southern Florida. The heavy-duty electric truck is designed to offer the strength of comparable diesel-powered Mack LR refuse models, said Mack Trucks.

The LR Electric with automated side loader offers a standard 376-kWh total battery capacity for 42% more energy and increased range between vehicle charges, Mack Trucks continued. Twin electric motors produce 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero rpm. Four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150-kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, power the vehicle and all onboard accessories through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system is designed to recapture energy from the multiple stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.

The electric refuse truck will operate in residential and certain specialized commercial applications. Mack and Coastal Waste & Recycling worked together to develop favorable routing to ensure that the vehicle will complete a full day’s work based on the application needs.

Both the EC230 Electric and the LR Electric will be fast-charged with the same mobile Heliox 50-kW charger provided by Volvo CE. Volvo CE and Mack experts consulted with Coastal Waste on charging to help identify the ideal solution.

Brendon Pantano, CEO of Coastal Waste & Recycling, said the company is excited to add these two pieces of electric equipment to its fleet. “As the first private hauler in Florida to invest in electric, we look forward to harnessing the strength of this strategic move to further elevate innovation in our operations,” he said.

“The shift to off-road electrification, especially in heavy construction machines, can’t be accomplished by one single team or company,” noted Scott Young, head of region North America, Volvo Construction Equipment. “We’re grateful for the chance to partner with customers and other Volvo Group companies to advance sustainability in a variety of industries.”

Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America, added, “Coastal’s commitment to sustainability is evident through their efforts to bring battery-electric vehicles to serve their customers in southern Florida, and we appreciate their enthusiasm for reducing GHG emissions and environmental care.”