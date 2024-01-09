Xing Mobility unveils XM25 immersion-cooled battery pack at CES 2024

Graphic showing battery cell immersion technique (Photo: Xing Mobility)

Xing Mobility has unveiled the first commercial battery pack using its proprietary battery immersion cooling technology at CES 2024.

Developed with the intention of improving on air or liquid battery pack cooling strategies, Xing immerses battery cells in a special dielectric fluid. Engineered for optimal heat transfer, the fluid surrounds each cell to deliver rapid, uniform cooling.

Using the Immersio cell-to-pack architecture, the design can deliver a gravitational energy density of up to 200 Wh/kg and a volumetric energy density of up to 400 Wh/litre. This allows for significantly higher battery energy capacities without any increase in physical size.

At CES, Xing unveiled the Immersio XM25 battery system, a 25 kWh pack which is the first to use the immersion cooling system. The pack is suitable for both vehicle and energy storage applications.

The presentation of the XM25 coincides with Xing’s entry into the North American market. The move, supported by recent investments from Kubota and the US government, will provide access to the wider EV and construction machine markets.

“XING Mobility, with its exclusive immersion cooling battery technology and products, makes its debut at CES 2024, officially marking our entry into the American market,” stated Royce YC Hong, co-founder and CEO.

“We are committed to providing a safer and more stable choice for battery thermal management to the global market, rewriting the safety norm for industrial electrification and realizing a globally high-efficiency sustainable future.”