Yanmar Agribusiness to expand in West Africa

Yanmar Agribusiness Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., announced a strategic partnership with ATC Comafrique, an automotive and industrial equipment distributor based in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, to accelerate the growth of its agricultural machinery business in West Africa.

Farming operations in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire. (Photo: Yanmar)

The two companies reached an agreement on May 23 to collaborate in advancing agriculture across the region. Under the agreement, Yanmar will entrust ATC with the sales and servicing of its agricultural products. Beginning in fiscal 2025, the partnership will gradually expand its sales network across the region, aiming to conduct agricultural machinery operations in 16 West African countries, including Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, by fiscal 2035.

While cocoa and palm oil remain major crops in West Africa, recent food security concerns due to population growth have led to a growing emphasis on rice cultivation, Yanmar said. With a portfolio of machinery optimized for rice farming, the company said it aims to drive sustainable agricultural development in the region by leveraging ATC’s established sales channels and after-sales support network.

As part of this alliance, ATC’s headquarters in Côte d’Ivoire will serve as the central hub for operations, providing tractors, combine harvesters, tillers, engines and spare parts along as well as full after-sales service across all 16 West African countries.