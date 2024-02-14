ZF invests $500M in South Carolina manufacturing site

ZF has announced plans to invest $500 million in its U.S.-based manufacturing site supporting traditional internal combustion engine and e-mobility technologies for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The site in Gray Court, S.C., will be the company’s first official North American flex manufacturing facility.

As part of the investment, ZF will be adding new product lines over the next several years. (Photo: ZF)

Gray Court has served as a production site for advanced technologies for the mobility industry since its inception in 2010, ZF noted, and continues to evolve along with the industries the company serves.

“ZF Gray Court is our North American premier flex manufacturing facility – producing technologies for today and tomorrow, but also for both passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles,” commented ZF Board Member Stephan von Schuckmann. “This site is our first ever to mirror the transition that the industry and the world is now navigating.”

Through the planned investment, ZF will be adding new product lines over the next several years, including for the 8HP Gen4 PHEV on the BMW 7 Series and X5, which are currently produced in Germany. The product will begin production in Gray Court beginning in 2025, localizing production for North American customers. Overall, the expansion of production at the site will create up to 400 new jobs, the company stated.

Schuckmann said ZF recognizes Gray Court as its North American center of manufacturing excellence. “Focused on advanced manufacturing, automation, training and sustainable initiatives, Gray Court is helping position ZF, and the industries we serve, for the future. And that future is bright as ZF has pledged an additional $500 million toward the launch of new sustainable technologies here at Gray Court,” he added.