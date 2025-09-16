Discover Camozzi at Agritechnica 2025

At Hall 17, Stand D24 – Camozzi Automation will present a wide selection of products and show how its technologies will help shaping the future of the agricultural industry. As co-exhibitor, Mora Gavardo Foundry will enforce Camozzi Automation’s positioning, showcasing a wide product & technology offering, capable of supplying structural parts from cast iron to intelligent mechatronic components for mobile automation.

Milan – 17th October 2025 - Camozzi Automation, a leading company within the Camozzi Group, is excited to announce its participation in AGRITECHNICA 2025 (HALL 17 - STAND D24), the premier european platform for the agricultural industry. Known for its innovative solutions and expertise in pneumatic, proportional, and mechatronic technologies, Camozzi Automation is participating the first time to AGRITECHNICA with the claim that strongly looks at the future of the sector and our leading aim working with our customers – “Taking you forward”.

Camozzi Automation is exhibiting together with the company Mora Gavardo Foundry (Fonderie Mora Gavardo - FMG), which is also part of the Camozzi Group. Thanks to the strong synergies and the ability to adopt an integrated approach, the two companies are able to support and provide customers in the Off Highway & agricultural sector with a range of distinctive products, applications and integrated solutions.

Camozzi Automation and Mora Gavardo Foundry will jointly showcase hardware components, like the wheel support supplied by FMG - a key component that connects the gearbox to the wheel hub, ensuring structural support and efficient power transmission to the rear wheels — and a remarkable range of components and solutions that improve actuation, control, efficiency and connectivity in agricultural and transportation sector.

The booth will present a wide selection of products dedicated to the transportation industry:

Fittings and Connectors : Including the Series 9000 air brake fittings and the Cartfit Series 7000 cartridge, offering durable and reliable connections across commercial vehicles.

: Including the Series 9000 air brake fittings and the Cartfit Series 7000 cartridge, offering durable and reliable connections across commercial vehicles. Valves and Proportional Technology : Robust and efficient valve solutions tailored for harsh environments and mobile automation, including the versatile 15mm Series PL valve.

: Robust and efficient valve solutions tailored for harsh environments and mobile automation, including the versatile 15mm Series PL valve. Pneumatic and Electric Actuation : From pneumatic linear actuators for various Off- Highway and commercial vehicle applications, to our constantly increasing range of electric actuators Camozzi’s actuators ensure optimized movement and control combined with features like the integrated mechanical locking function of Series 63 EL or the new rubber below option, which are all created based on the feedback or our highly valued customer base.

: From pneumatic linear actuators for various Off- Highway and commercial vehicle applications, to our constantly increasing range of electric actuators Camozzi’s actuators ensure optimized movement and control combined with features like the integrated mechanical locking function of Series 63 EL or the new rubber below option, which are all created based on the feedback or our highly valued customer base. Electronic Control Units & customized electronic boards: Showcasing Camozzi’s expertise in PCB production and the role of electronic control in enhancing efficiency, yield optimization, safety, and the connectivity of vehicles and implements.

Showcasing its expertise in vertical integration, Camozzi Automation will present a customized Electronic Control Unit (ECU). This project exemplifies the company’s commitment and in house competence to advancing digital and electronic solutions in transportation and agricultural.

Thanks to the integration and synergies within the Camozzi Group, Camozzi Automation is the ideal partner to develop and co-engineer applications for the transportation sector, extending from hardware all the way to digital and mechatronic solutions.

Our self understanding as co-engineering partner and component supplier will be demonstrated by showing the various components and subunits that Camozzi Automation is providing to OEM`s and system suppliers in the field of Central Tire Inflation Systems.

Thanks to our collaboration with partner SECO, visitors will be able to see also the digital and HMI side of the applications that we can support & cover: An HMI demo simulating the monitoring and control of key parameters in different agricultural reference applications will be on display.

“While high-quality components remain a key part of our offering,the company’s true strength lies in the ability to provide complete and concrete, customer branded, systems and applications” – says Sven Schnetzler Head of Global Business Development for Transportation Industry at Camozzi Automation. And he adds: “The applications we are presenting at Agritechnica 2025, such as our offering in the field of components for Central Tire Inflation Systems, or smart farming projects, demonstrate how we bring concrete, in case of customer request, highly integrated solutions to the agricultural market.”

Camozzi Automation and Mora Gavardo Foundry guarantee a full service level approach, both in terms of application engineering support and as a 360-degree service that spans from pre-sales to after-sales, including on-site training. Every customer approach follows a consultative logic, starting with listening and leading to the development of integrated solutions through co-engineering activities.

As we have also strong ties into the stationary food production industry through our activities in the strategic fields of Food Production and Life Science, consulting activities are carried out daily, and in this spirit, we offer revamping services aimed at improving efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and optimizing performance, as well as solutions for remote control and predictive maintenance.

Last but not least, due to a strong know how on algorithms & mechatronics, coming from the solid experience of Camozzi Digital and Mechatronics, a third company of Camozzi Group, Camozzi Automation is also proud to bring concrete answers to big challenges of the industrial digitalization and Industry 5.0, offering advanced, technology-driven solutions based on last innovations, including artificial intelligence and machine learning.