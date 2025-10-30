Responsive Image Banner

Power Progress International - Quarter 4 2025

Premium Content

30 October 2025

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Volvo Penta to highlight Co-Pilot at Agritechnica
Company will show smart productivity solutions for the off-highway segment
Vermeer shows new ML series mini loaders
Next-generation mini loaders include four models
Schaeffler to show 800 V heavy-duty motors at Agritechnica
Company stand will also highlight linear actuators
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA