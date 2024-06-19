Power Progress - June 2024
19 June 2024
Industry News Roundup: AGCO, First Mode, JCB, Twin Disc
Achieving reduced emissions: A review of the benefits and drawbacks
Cummins: Cummins adds 78L gen-sets to Centum Series
Robert Bosch: Follow the hydrogen
New injectors for hydrogen engines
Emissions Regulations At-A-Glance
