AED merges with Canadian dealer association

The Canadian Equipment Dealers Association (CEDA) Board of Directors ratified a membership vote to merge with Associated Equipment Distributors, the international trade association based in Schaumburg, Ill, representing companies involved in the sale, rental, manufacturing and support of equipment used in construction, mining, forestry, power generation, agriculture and industrial applications.

Beverly J. Leavitt, CEDA President & CEO, said, “CEDA board members carefully evaluated various factors before selecting AED. AED offers the best benefits and resources for our members going forward. [Its] history of providing first rate dealer education and advocacy on behalf of the equipment industry played a big role in our decision.”

“CEDA has been a trusted resource for equipment dealers for over 78 years, helping them navigate the ever-changing challenges of running a dealership,” stated CEDA Chairman Brian Osterndorff. “As we look ahead, it’s important for us to align with AED to continue providing the level of support our dealers expect. Our decision to enter into discussions with AED was based on the strong alignment of our values and the clear representation AED provides in Canada, making this partnership a natural choice.

“By joining forces with AED, we can ensure that our dealers have access to even stronger resources and support,” he continued. “Our priority has always been our dealers, and this partnership marks an exciting new chapter for us. We look forward to working with AED to keep serving our industry.”

The merger is scheduled to be finalized by November 1. At that point, CEDA members will gain access to the full range of AED resources and benefits including educational conferences and seminars, online courses, multiple industry reports and strong advocacy in Ottawa. AED will carry on CEDA’s representation at the provincial level in Ontario.

Leavitt will become vice president of AED and will be responsible for seeing a smooth integration of CEDA’s more than 160 members into combined organization. She will also work on member recruitment in her new role.

“We are confident that CEDA members will see increased value with the merger of their organization into AED,” said AED President & CEO Brian P. McGuire. “CEDA has a long history of delivering outstanding service to its members and we look to build upon this strong foundation. The industry will be stronger as we unite as one organization.”