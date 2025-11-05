MRS Electronic, EG Electronics partner in Nordic region

MRS Electronic, a provider of smart electronic control solutions for vehicles and mobile machinery, has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with EG Electronics, a Nordic electronics supplier. Under the partnership, EG Electronics will distribute the full MRS Electronic product portfolio throughout Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark.

The partnership is said to be a response to growing regional demand for intelligent, robust and future‑ready control systems in commercial and off‑highway vehicles. MRS Electronic said the new agreement complements its existing direct sales activities in the Nordic region and reinforces the company’s commitment to support OEMs and system integrators with local expertise and reliable logistics.

According to EG Electronics, the MRS Electronic portfolio – including modular CAN controllers, gateways, HMIs, parameterizable relays and systems for hydraulics, lighting and DC motor control – fills a gap in its existing offering by delivering specialized vehicle control hardware that complements its component and system solutions.

“MRS Electronic’s smart and scalable technologies are a perfect fit for our customers’ evolving needs,” said Jonas Källsten, chief product and marketing officer at EG Electronics. “Their modular vehicle control systems fill a gap in our portfolio and enable us to offer OEMs and integrators in the Nordics a complete end‑to‑end solution for smart machine control and automation.”

EG Electronics, founded over 80 years ago and backed by the KAMIC Group, has built its capabilities in customized electronics, electromechanics and logistics across the Nordics.

“EG Electronics brings deep market knowledge and application expertise that make them an ideal partner for the Nordics,” said Aigars Indrikovs, sales director for the Nordics at MRS Electronic. “With their strong local presence and technical capabilities, we can now deliver faster support, tailored solutions and reliable service - exactly what our expanding customer base in the region expects.”