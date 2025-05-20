Compact controller from MRS Electronic

MRS Electronic, a provider of smart electronic solutions, has presented its new CANopen version of the proven CAN I/O CC16WP, a compact controller for use in vehicles and mobile machinery. It expands the MRS portfolio of CANopen slave modules.

MRS Electronic introduced a CANopen version of its CAN I/O - CC16WP compact controller. (Photo: MRS Electronic)

The company has offered CAN controllers with an integrated CANopen stack for several years now. The new variant of the CAN I/O series functions as a CANopen slave and can be addressed via a higher-level controller (CANopen master), such as via CODESYS. There is no need to program the controller, the company said will save time and simplifies commissioning.

The CANopen stack used is based on the proven CiA 401 device profile which the company said enables standardized and seamless integration into existing CANopen networks. In addition to a high degree of flexibility during configuration, the company said users will benefit from significantly simplified error diagnostics. Errors can be quickly detected, localized and rectified.

The new CAN I/O - CC16WP offers:

Eight current-controlled PWM outputs (2.5 A per channel at 85°C)

Six multifunctional inputs (configurable as digital or analog inputs)

Two CAN interfaces (CANopen and CAN FD compatible)

CAN wake-up function from standby

With its robust, compact housing (protection class IP6K8) and the proven plug connector, the company sad it is ideal for use in harsh environments with limited space.