Agrimatics tech integrates with CNH

Agrimatics, a Canadian supplier of mobile-based ag technology, has announced an integration in partnership with Case IH and New Holland, brands of CNH Industrial. This integration enables users of the Case IH platform, AFS Connect, and users of the New Holland platform, MyPLM Connect, to interact with the Agrimatics Libra Cart system, as well as the Agrimatics Cloud Service.

Agrimatics has announced an integration partnership with CNH Industrial. (Photo: Agrimatics)

Libra Cart is a mobile-based grain cart scale and harvest management system. Its hardware connects to the grain cart’s load cells and communicates wirelessly with the Libra Cart app via Bluetooth. The company said it automatically detects and records every grain cart unload, providing real-time, accurate harvest data to tablets or smartphones. With Libra Cart, producers can simplify their harvest data collection, declutter their cabs, track and monitor inventory, calibrate the combine’s yield monitor, and efficiently manage and back up their harvest data in the cloud.

The company said the integration streamlines farm operations by importing grower, farm, field, and crop data from the AFS Connect platform of Case IH or the MyPLM Connect platform of New Holland into the Libra Cart app through the Agrimatics Cloud Service, which minimizes set up time to ensure a prompt and easy start.

Additionally, it can bring in field boundaries from Case IH or New Holland and automatically set the active field being harvested on the Libra Cart app if the mobile device has GPS, to simplify workflow and guarantee the accuracy of the data.