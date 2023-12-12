Auburn University moves ahead with vehicle research lab

12 December 2023

Samuel Ginn College of Engineering at Auburn University Samuel Ginn College of Engineering (Photo: Auburn University)

The Auburn University Board of Trustees has approved the initial phases of what will be a $15 million research facility intended to serve as a research facility for transit vehicle manufacturers.

Located at the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering on the Alabama campus, the Vehicle Research and Innovation Laboratory project will address the challenges being faced by truck and bus OEMs as they look to implement low- and zero-emission technologies.

The project is set to feature a multi-axle dynamometer designed for full-sized transit vehicles within an environmental chamber for component and engine testing, together with data analytical and general office space.

According to Mario Eden, dean of Engineering, design plans for the facility are now underway.

“This lab is going to allow us to make transit vehicles more efficient, with increased levels of safety and reduced emissions,” Eden said. “Our research and expertise in this area is another example of how Auburn Engineering is addressing pressing issues with real-world solutions.”

Financing for the lab includes a $14 million grant from the US Federal Transit Administration.

