Auve Tech unveils new brain for self-driving vehicles

Autonomous mobility innovator Auve Tech has launched MiCa 2.0 and Auve Stack 2.0, the latest evolution of its AI-powered vehicle software designed to transform the capabilities of self-driving shuttles. The software combines the latest sensor technology with advanced neural logic that can enhance vehicle perception, predictive navigation, and fleet coordination in real-time. The company said it marks a milestone in the evolution of safe, efficient, and intelligent unmanned urban transport.

“With MiCa 2.0, we’re putting advanced AI at the heart of autonomous mobility,” said Taavi Rõivas, chairman of the supervisory board of Auve Tech and former prime minister of Estonia. “This isn’t just software—it’s a decision-making engine capable of understanding complex environments, predicting behavior, and continuously improving through real-world data. Our goal is to create vehicles that are not only self-driving but also context-aware, safe, and deeply intelligent. MiCa 2.0 is a major step in that direction.”

Auve Tech has launched a new version of its AI-powered vehicle software designed for self-driving shuttles. (Photo: Auve Tech)

MiCa 2.0 is the intelligent core of Auve Tech’s autonomous vehicles, which it said enables smarter navigation, smoother interaction with complex traffic environments, and continuous learning through edge AI. It is designed to adapt dynamically to different mobility use cases — from mixed-traffic roads to closed-campus systems.

The Auve Stack 2.0 further offers predictive detection of pedestrians and unexpected objects, enhanced vehicle control for smoother, more accurate navigation, autonomous handling of intersections and crosswalks, dynamic overtaking and speed bump recognition, and multi-sensor fusion using both lidars and cameras for precise perception.

Building on its success in Europe and Japan, Auve Tech’s momentum has extended to the United States, where its shuttles were recently launched in Palm Beach, Fla. The company’s presence there underscores growing U.S. interest in sustainable, autonomous public transit solutions and highlights Estonia’s export-ready innovation in mobility tech.

An ecosystem of smart mobility

Auve Tech’s success is part of a larger wave of Estonian innovation focused on the future of mobility. The European country has become a launchpad for technologies that make urban transport safer, smarter and more sustainable. The country’s embrace of digital innovation, supportive public policy, and agile startup culture have made it a testbed for scalable smart mobility solutions.

For example:

Starship Technologies: Autonomous delivery at scale - Founded by the creators of Skype, Estonia’s Starship Technologies is a global leader in autonomous last-mile delivery. Its sidewalk robots, powered by AI and sensor fusion, have completed over 5 million deliveries across the U.S. and Europe.

Elmo: Pioneering remote-controlled car sharing - Elmo, another Estonian innovator, is transforming car sharing through its remote driving technology. Operators can deliver electric vehicles to customers without anyone inside the car, something the company said was a world-first innovation that’s already road-legal and operating in Estonia and Finland. Demonstrations across Europe and North America have attracted international interest in the potential of teledriving for car sharing and fleet management.

Bikeep: Revolutionizing micromobility infrastructure - Bikeep, an Estonian company specializing in smart bike parking and charging solutions, has made significant strides in enhancing urban micromobility infrastructure. With installations in over 30 countries across three continents, Bikeep provides secure, internet-connected bike racks and lockers equipped with features like RFID access, surveillance cameras, and e-bike charging capabilities. Its solutions are tailored for municipalities, transit companies, and commercial properties.

These companies serve as examples of Estonia’s commitment to building scalable, tech-first solutions that prioritize user experience, energy efficiency, and digital integration. They also illustrate how Estonia exports entire smart mobility ecosystems.