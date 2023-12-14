BorgWarner completes acquisition of electric hybrid systems business

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

14 December 2023

BorgWarner announced it has completed the acquisition of the Electric Hybrid Systems (EHS) business segment of Eldor Corp. S.p.A. The companies had previously announced a Share Purchase Agreement in June 2023 for €75 million at closing with a potential additional amount due subject to an earnout.

Headquartered in Italy, Eldor’s EHS segment includes onboard chargers, DC/DC converters and integrated high-voltage boxes, all of which will complement BorgWarner’s existing product portfolio. The acquisition is expected to enhance BorgWarner’s capabilities in engineering compact and efficient 400V and 800V onboard chargers that are compatible with the variety of regional grid configurations found globally, the company stated, while bringing high-frequency DC/DC converter technology to the portfolio.

BorgWarner expects the EHS business to generate €25 million of revenue for the full year 2023.

Business & Finance Mergers & acquisitions Industry Notes Power Technology Electrification Power System
MAGAZINES

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
Latest News
Top 10 countdown of the most-read news of 2023
Check out the top viewed stories of the past year on the Diesel Progress and New Power Progress sites
30 high-deck coaches go on tour in Northern Italy
The Mercedes-Benz Tourismo M/2 vehicles will help to revive tourism in northern Italy
Top 10 most-read new power system news of 2023
Launches at industry events dominated the product-related headlines on Diesel Progress and New Power Progress