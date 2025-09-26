Bosch Rexroth, Petronas partner on bio-based fluids

Bosch Rexroth and Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) announced they have signed a five-year agreement to accelerate the adoption of more sustainable fluid solutions in the off-highway and agricultural vehicle industry. The collaboration will focus on the technical development, qualification and possible future market introduction of bio-based and re-refined alternatives to existing mineral hydraulic fluids and universal tractor transmission oils (UTTO) according to the requirements of the Rexroth Fluid Rating.

The signing ceremony held Sept. 22, 2025, in Turin, Italy. (Photo: Petrolans Lubricants International, Italy)

In a first-of-its-kind addition to its portfolio, PLI seeks to see a biodegradable, bio-based ester formulation for UTTO fluids – mainly used in hydraulic systems, gears and wet brakes – that delivers greater energy efficiency while retaining performance comparable to mineral oils.

“The development of bio-based hydraulic and UTTO fluids is a step forward for [PLI’s] growth strategy to diversify and expand our portfolio in the industrial segment,” said Khalil Muri, managing director and Group CEO at Petronas Lubricants International. “Through the combined strengths and expertise of both companies, we will develop advanced solutions that address the increasing need for energy efficiency and low carbon footprint, not only for the agricultural and construction machine applications, but also for stationary hydraulic systems.”

Bosch Rexroth will define fluid requirements and be responsible for the testing and qualifying stage, while PLI will be responsible for fluid development, production and distribution.

“This partnership with Petronas Lubricants International shows our broad understanding of responsibility as a leading hydraulics technology specialist and marks another step in driving the development towards sustainability also in the field of hydraulic fluids,” said Dr. Steffen Haack, CEO of Bosch Rexroth. “Our goal is to expand our support for customers through more sustainable alternatives to mineral oil-based hydraulic and UTTO fluids.”

Beyond the five-year scope, the partnership is positioned to evolve with a joint development of a business model for sustainable fluids, built on the foundations established over the course of the technical collaboration, the announcement added.