Catalina Express ferry to use Rolls-Royce mtu engines

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

28 August 2025

Rendering of new Catalina Express ferry Rendering of new Catalina Express ferry (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce is to supply the marine propulsion system for a new high-capacity ferry for the Catalina Express operator.

The power will come from four mtu 12V4000 M65L engines, which can deliver a combined output of more than 7,460 kW (10,000 bhp).

The new ferry, which will be the largest in the Catalina Express fleet, can carry about 500 passengers.

Supported with funding from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the ferry is part of the LA MER emissions reduction project. As part of this, the Rolls-Royce power system will integrate SCR and DPF emissions reduction systems.

The new 42-meter ferry, which will be capable of reaching a maximum speed of about 37 knots, will replace three older ferries to help further reduce overall emissions.

Jeff Sherman, senior Commercial Marine sales manager, Rolls-Royce, said: “We take great pride that the newest Catalina Express ferry, like others before it, will be powered by mtu engines. This latest project demonstrates how Rolls-Royce is providing customers with powerful propulsion systems that balance performance with environmental responsibility as it continues to advance its strategic growth goals in the marine market.”

Founded in 1981, Catalina Express has grown from a single 60-passenger vessel into a multi-ship fleet operating between mainland California and Santa Catalina Island.

