Wärtsilä to power first U.S. electric high-speed ferries

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply the electric propulsion system for three fully battery-electric, high-speed ferries that will operate in the San Francisco Bay area. The order has been placed by the shipyard All American Marine (AAM) on behalf of San Francisco Bay Ferry, California’s largest public ferry operator.

The vessels for San Fancisco Bay Ferry will be the first fully electric high-speed ferries to be built and operate in the U.S. (Source: Wärtsilä)

According to the announcement, the vessels will be the first fully electric high-speed ferries to be built and operate in the United States. They will also be the first delivered as a part of San Francisco Bay Ferry’s Rapid Electric Emission Free (REEF) Ferry Program, a suite of projects to transition the agency’s fleet to zero-emission propulsion technology.

The vessels will operate on new routes that connect two of San Francisco’s fastest growing neighborhoods – Treasure Island and Mission Bay, to SF Bay Ferry’s Downtown S.F. ferry hub. They will operate at 24 knots, powered by dual 625-kW electric motors.

The ferries will be 100 ft. long with a 26-ft. beam and a 5.9-ft. draft. Aurora Marine Design delivered the initial concept design of the vessels to SF Bay Ferry. Teknicraft is responsible for the detailed design of the vessels, which will be built to USCG Subchapter T standards.

Wärtsilä’s scope of supply is for the full electric propulsion system. This includes the energy and power management system (EPMS), the integrated automation system (IAS), batteries, DC Hub, transformers, E-Motors and the shore power supply. Wärtsilä will work within the REEF project team to finalize the vessel and charging system concepts.

The equipment is scheduled for delivery starting in 2026, and the first vessel is expected to join the ferry fleet in early 2027.

“These 150-passenger ferries represent a transformative step forward in sustainable and innovative marine transportation. They showcase AAM’s unwavering commitment to innovation, delivering cutting-edge, emission-free solutions,” stated Ron Wille, president, All American Marine Inc. “As we look to the future of this project, we are relying upon Wärtsilä’s advanced technologies and extensive expertise to continue driving the success of this pioneering project.”

Jan Othman, vice president, Project Services, Wärtsilä Marine, added: “The award of this contract represents a clear endorsement of our strong track record in systems integration and emission-free propulsion and supports our global efforts to decarbonize the marine industry. We congratulate SF Bay Ferry and AAM for their vision in bringing this exciting project to fruition.”