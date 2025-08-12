CK Power opens new Arizona facility

CK Power, a provider of power generation solutions, has opened a new facility in Phoenix, Ariz. The company said the expansion supports its growing Kubota engine territory, reinforces its commitment to its dealer network, and brings localized engine and generator expertise to one of the Southwest’s most underserved markets.

CK Power’s new Arizona branch offers engine, generator, and multi-brand equipment support. (Photo: CK Power)

As a Kubota engine distributor, CK Power said it is investing in infrastructure that enables better service to OEM customers integrating Kubota engines into their equipment and provides improved support for a growing regional dealer network. By placing resources closer to where they’re needed, the company said new Phoenix location ensures faster access to parts, expert technical service, and deeper collaboration across industries such as power generation, construction and aggregates.

“Our new Arizona facility is a strategic step in advancing regional support for our OEMs and dealer partners,” said J.J. Costello, co-CEO at CK Power. “It strengthens our ability to provide responsive, knowledgeable service while reinforcing our long-standing commitment to growing the Kubota brand in the Southwest.”

The facility will also expand CK Power’s support for its generator line, many of which are powered by Volvo Penta engines. With its new designation as a Volvo Penta Certified Uptime Dealer, CK Power said it is now able to deliver faster diagnostics, reduced downtime, and factory-authorized service on-site, all benefits that the company said will directly impact customers in the field.

In addition to brand-specific support, the Phoenix location will serve as a regional hub for multi-brand engine, generator, and equipment service, along with expanded warehousing and direct shipping capabilities. CK Power said customers can expect streamlined parts availability, hands-on expertise, and reduced equipment downtime.