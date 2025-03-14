Equipment built to power…and to last

When contractors supplement their equipment fleet with a rental machine, their goal is to satisfy the unique requirements of a specific job.

One thing a rental company can count on is that, in a quarry, in a mine, or on a construction site, the durability of its equipment will be thoroughly tested

That equipment is expected to work for the duration of a project, whether it is generating electricity for a multi-day music festival or transporting bundles of material on a multi-million-dollar hotel build. Downtime is unacceptable.

When it comes to the equipment, each member of the value chain plays a critical role in ensuring rental units stay on the job until the work is complete.

That’s no small task. Once the equipment is placed on a jobsite, rental companies both large and small have found it difficult to control how machines are treated.

For example, a diesel-powered 500 kWh generator could idle for sustained periods at very low loads before quickly ramping up to its maximum output for several hours.

Mobile equipment can also be subjected to conditions and work cycles that may not be ideal for long-term reliability.

Built-in durability

Such unpredictable usage patterns require robust products that are supported by a comprehensive service and parts network.

Power generation engines should be compact, low-weight and well-balanced, with low levels of noise and vibrations

“It’s very important that the products are as robust as possible for the rental segment,” says Darren Tasker, VP of Industrial Sales at Volvo Penta North America, “and we’ve gone through development cycles on all of our Tier 4 products to make them extremely robust in virtually any application and at different load cycles.”

Volvo Penta is a manufacturer of Tier 4 Final internal combustion engines — the D5, D8, D13 and D16 — used in stationary generators and mobile construction equipment that is found on rental yards throughout North America.

The company works closely with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to tailor solutions that are unique to each application.

The sale is just the beginning

Volvo Penta’s approach to the rental market doesn’t stop with robust products – the company’s approach to aftermarket service and support ensures uptime and, ultimately, greater profitability for operators.

“We know service and support is so critical,” says Tasker, “and with that we know the rental segment’s no different from the industrial side of our business, as well as the other segments we operate in.

“A robust aftersales support program is critical because the engines are in revenue generating equipment, and if that operation was to get interrupted it could become a big issue.

“Beyond revenue, there could also be a critical safety issue. In operations that are being supported by engine-driven pumps or generators that are running 24/7, down equipment can have a major impact.”

Darren Tasker, VP of Industrial Sales at Volvo Penta

Volvo Penta has developed programs tailored to the rental market to ensure each company has access to trained service professionals who can address any issues that arise.

At the same time, Volvo Penta’s Certified Uptime Dealer Program ensures each of its dealers are equipped to meet the needs of rental companies and their customers.

Each Volvo Penta dealer undergoes extensive hands-on training and they have access to diagnostic tools to quickly identify and resolve issues, helping rental operations minimize disruptions for their customers.

To ensure maximum safety – as well as machine uptime – aftersales support of power generation equipment is crucial

Maximizing machine uptime

Rental companies can also be given the tools to help keep customers working.

“We can equip rental companies to be a first line of support for their customers and equip them with parts and service through our network,” says Tasker. “We do understand that not every rental company wants to take on that role.

“But for those who do, if it’s simple issue such as a sensor that’s causing a fault code, the rental company’s service department can resolve that problem immediately with Volvo Penta’s service network working as a backup.”

Volvo Penta’s service network includes a key parts distribution warehouse in Byhalia, Mississippi, near Memphis, Tennessee.

Along with the inventory kept by each of its dealers, the Byhalia, Mississippi, facility is there to ensure rental companies can get critical parts quickly.

“When you rent a piece of equipment, it’s not necessarily washed and polished every Sunday morning in your driveway,” says Tasker, “and because of that we know that a robust product is essential if everyone involved with that rental program is going to have success.

Well-trained dealers with access to diagnostic tools can become key partners in keeping power-generating equipment online

“Volvo Penta has the experience to help make the engine and driveline capable of operating in a rental application, then we will provide a level of support that will keep the machinery on the job.

“Service support is critical in all of the industries we are active in, and the rental segment is no different. We’re very conscious of having programs in place, and the rental companies can engage in those programs if they so desire. The feedback we have received from the rental companies that offer Volvo Penta-powered equipment is that they truly value this way of working.”

Currently, rental customers will see Volvo Penta engines in generators and pumps as well as mobile equipment such as telehandlers. The company says it is now looking to broaden that range, as well.

“Rental is a very interesting segment of the market,” says Tasker, “and over the years our product development cycles have been focused on creating solutions that are extremely robust for all of our customers, and that work also supports the way equipment is operated in the rental segment.

“We have a very robust solution today that the rental companies – and ultimately their customers – truly value.”

--------

This article was produced by KHL’s Content Studio, in collaboration with experts from Volvo Penta

--------

All images courtesy Volvo Penta