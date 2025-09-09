Classen, Vanguard partner on electric turf equipment

Briggs & Stratton announced that the Vanguard 48V 1.5kWh (Si1.5) swappable battery pack is now powering Classen’s new TR-20eV turf rake. The Vanguard Si1.5 battery pack was selected as the result of a close partnership between the companies.

Classen’s new battery-powered TR-20eV Turf Rake. (Photo: Vanguard/Briggs & Stratton)

“We chose the Vanguard Si1.5 because of the collaborative and solutions-focused approach their team brought to the table. From the start, it felt like a true partnership,” said Gina Putnam, director of Sales and Marketing at Classen.”

By eliminating gasoline, the Classen TR-20eV turf rake meets the demand from customers like municipalities, parks departments and universities for sustainable equipment that reduces both emissions and long-term operational costs. Its quiet operation is suitable for noise-sensitive areas such as schools and public parks.

“The Vanguard team worked closely with us to understand our application needs and support the development of a reliable, battery-powered platform,” she continued. “Beyond the strong technical collaboration, the Si1.5 battery offered competitive pricing and delivered productivity metrics that aligned well with our expectations. It checked all the boxes for what we needed to confidently bring this next generation of Classen equipment to market.”

The swappable Si1.5 battery pack weighs just 26 lb. and includes a built-in handle for easy transport. It provides a nominal voltage of 51.4 V and a charge voltage of 58.8 V; nominal capacity is 28.4 Ah. The battery’s standard interface allows it to power multiple product platforms.

As with all Vanguard products, the battery pack has been tested to ensure it can withstand tough environments, abuse, debris and dirt.

“The Si1.5 battery pack is engineered for exactly these types of demanding commercial applications where uptime, durability and versatility are critical,” said David Frank, senior vice president and president of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “Its exchangeable design is key, allowing operators to easily swap batteries on the jobsite to reduce downtime, while achieving a standard charge time of just 75 minutes with a compatible Vanguard charger.”