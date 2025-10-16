Cleveland Tank, Zinga partner on hydraulics

Aftermarket diesel fuel tank provider Cleveland Tank announced a new partnership with Zinga Industries, a supplier of hydraulic system components. Through this collaboration, Cleveland Tank will now distribute Zinga’s replacement and consumable hydraulic products, including filler breathers, filter elements, filter heads and strainers.

Cleveland Tank said the partnership enables it to provide customers with quality, in-stock hydraulic components that meet the needs of industrial and mobile hydraulic systems.

“Partnering with Zinga Industries allows us to expand our hydraulic offerings and provide customers with proven replacement parts that keep their systems running efficiently,” said David Wilson, general manager at Cleveland Tank. “Together, we’re focused on delivering both quality and convenience, ensuring equipment stays protected and operational.”