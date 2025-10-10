Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Cummins celebrates 60th anniversary of Darlington, UK site

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

10 October 2025

Cummins engine production at the Darlington plant Cummins engine production at the Darlington plant (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Darlington, UK.

Since opening in July 1965, the Darlington site has been a centre of engine development and other related technologies that power equipment across a range of industries around the world.

Today, products produced at the Darlington plant are exported to 50 countries, with related applications including commercial vehicles, buses, coaches, agriculture, construction, material handling, marine and power generation.

The Cummins site is one the UK’s leading power solutions manufacturing facilities, with the latest generation of manufacturing technologies being utilised to create future-ready products, including hydrogen internal combustion engines.

The capabilities of Cummins to develop power solutions at Darlington to support the energy transition has been recognised by the British government and monarchy.

Steve Morley, Dame Susan Snowdon DCVO, His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, and Wayne Spooner, Technical Director at Cummins (Left to right) Steve Morley, Dame Susan Snowdon DCVO, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, and Wayne Spooner, Technical Director at Cummins (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins has received Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) funding for the development of hydrogen technologies, hosted site visits with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves MP, and received the Terra Carta Seal from His Royal Highness King Charles for a “serious commitment to putting nature, people and the planet at the heart of the economy”.

Last year, Cummins opened its new Powertrain Test Facility at Darlington to further develop the next generation of low- and zero-emission power solutions. The £13m investment is centered around a 738 square metre site which carries out tests including fully-automated driving (with manual or automatic transmission), road grade and load simulations, wheel-slip simulation and engine duty cycle recreation.

Steve Morley, Cummins Darlington plant manager, said: “It’s fantastic to celebrate the heritage of Cummins in Darlington. We take great pride in what has been achieved over the last 60 years and the global impact we continue to make from this site every day.

“As with all large employers, we wouldn’t be celebrating any milestones without our people, so we say a big thank you to everyone who has contributed to the collective success of the business.”

Cummins employs over 1,750 people across its Darlington site and supports 250 apprenticeship positions across the UK, including STEM and supporting office roles in Darlington.

Cummins British government Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) power solutions engine development hydrogen internal combustion engines 60th anniversary Steve Morley Dame Susan Snowdon DCVO Wayne Spooner Powertrain Test Facility Darlington UK
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Komatsu moves shovel monument to Nevada facility
Site is a key asset for mining, construction customers in the region
HydraForce fast-response valve enters production
Full production release of HTS38-34 proportional pressure control valve
Toro to acquire Tornado Infrastructure Equipment
Acquisition to expand underground, specialty construction product portfolio
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA