Cummins celebrates 60th anniversary of Darlington, UK site

Cummins engine production at the Darlington plant (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Darlington, UK.

Since opening in July 1965, the Darlington site has been a centre of engine development and other related technologies that power equipment across a range of industries around the world.

Today, products produced at the Darlington plant are exported to 50 countries, with related applications including commercial vehicles, buses, coaches, agriculture, construction, material handling, marine and power generation.

The Cummins site is one the UK’s leading power solutions manufacturing facilities, with the latest generation of manufacturing technologies being utilised to create future-ready products, including hydrogen internal combustion engines.

The capabilities of Cummins to develop power solutions at Darlington to support the energy transition has been recognised by the British government and monarchy.

(Left to right) Steve Morley, Dame Susan Snowdon DCVO, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, and Wayne Spooner, Technical Director at Cummins (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins has received Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) funding for the development of hydrogen technologies, hosted site visits with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves MP, and received the Terra Carta Seal from His Royal Highness King Charles for a “serious commitment to putting nature, people and the planet at the heart of the economy”.

Last year, Cummins opened its new Powertrain Test Facility at Darlington to further develop the next generation of low- and zero-emission power solutions. The £13m investment is centered around a 738 square metre site which carries out tests including fully-automated driving (with manual or automatic transmission), road grade and load simulations, wheel-slip simulation and engine duty cycle recreation.

Steve Morley, Cummins Darlington plant manager, said: “It’s fantastic to celebrate the heritage of Cummins in Darlington. We take great pride in what has been achieved over the last 60 years and the global impact we continue to make from this site every day.

“As with all large employers, we wouldn’t be celebrating any milestones without our people, so we say a big thank you to everyone who has contributed to the collective success of the business.”

Cummins employs over 1,750 people across its Darlington site and supports 250 apprenticeship positions across the UK, including STEM and supporting office roles in Darlington.