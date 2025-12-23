Responsive Image Banner

Cummins to invest $50M in UK engine facility

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

23 December 2025

Cummins Inc. is investing $50 million in its Daventry, UK, multi-purpose power systems plant Rendered image of the new Cummins Daventry assembly line facility. (Source: Cummins Inc.)

Cummins Inc. announced it is investing $50 million in its Daventry (UK) multi-purpose power systems plant. One of many sites operated by the manufacturer across the UK, the plant specializes in the production of advanced power generation sets and high-horsepower engines.

The Cummins Daventry Plant has been in operation for over 50 years and employs more than 1,100 people. The 435,000-sq.-ft. site designs, manufactures and distributes 38 L to 95 L engines for use across a range of global sectors, including data centers, healthcare, oil & gas, rail and marine applications.

This latest announcement stems from the previously announced $200 million investment package aimed at increasing manufacturing capacity through the creation of a new 315-sq.-meter assembly line facility housing three new machining centers and block wash. Development will also see the refurbishment of test cell capacities, supporting growing demand for power generation products around the world.

“Cummins is investing around $50 million in its Daventry site, which is expected to secure skilled jobs, strengthen local communities and supply chains and expand the critical power infrastructure that places Cummins and the UK at the heart of growth in AI and the emerging data center ecosystem,” said Jenny Bush, president, Cummins Power Systems.

“This investment reflects the dedication of our Daventry workforce, who continue to deliver world-class power solutions to customers around the world,” Roy Free, plant manager, Cummins Daventry, added. “It ensures our site remains at the forefront of innovation, sustainability and advanced manufacturing for decades to come.”

